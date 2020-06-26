Every visitor will be required to be familiar with and comply with the regulations as it relates to the new health and safety standards that apply to Grenadians. For example, everyone is required to wear a face covering in public places and practice social distancing of 2 meters (6ft) at this time.

For further updates please visit the Ministry of Health site https://covid19.gov.gd.

We appreciate that you want to be safe and secure as well as enjoy a relaxing time in our beautiful Spice Island destination. We wish you a pleasant stay in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

NB: Kindly note that travel entry arrangements may vary from time to time as they are under constant review