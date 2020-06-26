We want to keep you informed of what is required to visit the islands of Grenada, Carriacou, & Petite Martinique during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following measures are in place for your safe and comfortable visit to Grenada.
The Government of Grenada has prepared a detailed traveler’s guide to enter Grenada for your information. This advisory is subject to change and we urge you to keep abreast of the latest updates from the Ministry of Health by clicking the following link A Traveler’s Guide to Entering Grenada
First Mandatory Rapid and /or PCR Test: Free
Additional Rapid Test: $30.00 USD
PCR Tests: $150.00 USD
State-approved quarantine: $50.00USD per night (does not include meals, and is subject to availability) This depends on the accommodation facility.
On arrival in Grenada, you must wear face masks, adhere to physical distancing of 6 feet and use hand sanitizer. You will be met by Health Officials whom will conduct next steps according to the region you are travelling from. Temperature checks will also be conducted.
A Grenada Airports Authority dispatcher will be responsible for all airport transfers and the logging of transportation details.
All Tourism Enterprises must be inspected and certified by the Ministry of Health and Tourism personnel must be trained and certified in the new health and safety protocols established. Every Tourism business will need this certification to operate so you can always request to see the certification.
Every visitor will be required to be familiar with and comply with the regulations as it relates to the new health and safety standards that apply to Grenadians. For example, everyone is required to wear a face covering in public places and practice social distancing of 2 meters (6ft) at this time.
For further updates please visit the Ministry of Health site https://covid19.gov.gd.
We appreciate that you want to be safe and secure as well as enjoy a relaxing time in our beautiful Spice Island destination. We wish you a pleasant stay in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.
NB: Kindly note that travel entry arrangements may vary from time to time as they are under constant review
Our list of pure safe travel approved accommodations have been inspected and certified, and are all ready to welcome our visitors to Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean.
The Ministry of Health has worked with the Ministry of Tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority to achieve this goal. Persons requiring accommodation are advised that only certified facilities can be booked at this time.
